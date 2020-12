ATHENS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An earthquake in central Greece with a preliminary reading of 4.5 magnitude was recorded 15 km east of the town of Nafpaktos, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Wednesday.

The Institute said the quake was recorded at a depth of 12.7 km. There were no immediate reports of damage, the fire department said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)