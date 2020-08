SAN JOSE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A earthquake shook buildings in Costa Rica on Monday and was felt strongly in the capital of San Jose, a Reuters witness said.

Initial readings showed the quake was of 5.5 magnitude, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). There were no immediate reports of damages. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)