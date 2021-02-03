QUOTE BOX-Reaction to the death of UK's Captain Tom Moore

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tributes poured in on Tuesday following the death of Captain Tom Moore, 100, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.

QUEEN ELIZABETH

Buckingham Palace said the queen, who knighted Captain Tom in July, would be sending a private message to his family.

Elizabeth "very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom" and her thoughts were with his family, the palace said.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world."

BRITISH ARMY

"It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore. An exceptional man and soldier to the end, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

BRITISH HEALTH MINISTER MATT HANCOCK

"He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country."

NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE UK

"Thanks for everything Sir Tom."

BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

"A proud Yorkshire man. A dedicated Army Officer. A tireless fundraiser. And above all, an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace Captain Tom."

MAYOR OF LONDON, SADIQ KHAN

"Heartbroken to hear the news that Captain Sir Tom Moore has sadly passed away. He was a true hero, in every sense of the word, and will be mourned by millions."

BRITISH DEFENCE MINISTER BEN WALLACE

"In national emergencies ordinary people do extraordinary things and inspire us all to pull together to overcome adversity. Few will have heard of Captain Sir Tom before this crisis but his contribution and example now live on in us all."

LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

"This is incredibly sad news. Captain Tom Moore put others first at a time of national crisis and was a beacon of hope for millions. Britain has lost a hero."

