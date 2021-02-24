QUOTES-Friends, fellow athletes react to Tiger Woods car crash

(Updates with more quotes)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fellow athletes and other notable figures reacted with concern after Tiger Woods, the 15-time major golf champion, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday with multiple leg injuries from a car crash.

FELLOW PGA TOUR GOLFER JUSTIN THOMAS AT NEWS CONFERENCE

"I am sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your ... closest friends get in an accident and I just hope he's alright. Just worried for his kids. I'm sure they are struggling."

RETIRED GOLFER JACK NICKLAUS ON TWITTER

"Barbara and I just heard about Tiger's accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery."

RETIRED U.S. OLYMPIC SKIER LINDSEY VONN ON TWITTER

"Praying for TW right now."

RETIRED MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYER ALEX RODRIGUEZ ON TWITTER

"Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

RETIRED U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMER MICHAEL PHELPS ON TWITTER

"Prayers for @TigerWoods"

PGA TOUR IN STATEMENT

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

LONGTIME SPONSOR NIKE IN STATEMENT

"We are following the news around Tiger and our thoughts and heart are with him and his family at this time."

MASTERS CHAIRMAN FRED RIDLEY IN STATEMENT ON TWITTER

"Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time."

ACTRESS JADA PINKETT SMITH ON TWITTER

"Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER JULIAN EDELMAN ON TWITTER

"Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN STATEMENT

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!"

(Compiled by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Howard Goller)