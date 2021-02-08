QUOTES-Reaction to death of former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz, who helped bring the Cold War to an end, has died at the age of 100.

Following is reaction from former and current political leaders.

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

America has lost one of its finest statesmen with the passing of George Shultz. He was a person of deep intellect, talent, and patriotism. He took on a wide range of important jobs and did them all well. George Shultz was a great public servant, and America is better because of that service.

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN

Before (Shultz) sent new U.S. ambassadors to their overseas posts, he would invite them to his office and direct them to a huge globe in the corner. "Point to your country," he would say. The ambassador would spin the globe and point to the country where he or she was heading. Then the Secretary would gently place their finger on the United States. "That's your country."

FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE CONDOLEEZZA RICE

George will be remembered as one of the most influential secretaries of state in our history. He was President Ronald Reagan's most trusted adviser as the Cold War was drawing to a close. His deft touch in reading and encouraging Reagan's instincts, first to challenge the Soviet Union, and then to find common ground through diplomacy, served the president and the country well.

FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MADELEINE ALBRIGHT

George Shultz was a great man who both witnessed and made history in the course of a remarkable 100 years. We have lost a champion of diplomacy, an advocate of American leadership, and a model of public service.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

George Shultz dedicated his life to promoting a more peaceful and secure future, and his work to advance democracy worldwide leaves a powerful legacy for generations to come. George was known and esteemed as a person of honor. While we disagreed on issues including the Central American wars and the use of force in Iraq in 2003, I always respected him for his integrity and patriotism.

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

As Secretary of State for six and a half of President Reagan's eight years, Secretary Shultz personally shaped world history for the better. He kept U.S.-Soviet relations peaceful but purposeful as the free world defeated communism.

HISTORIAN MICHAEL BESCHLOSS

Was once told by George Shultz that after President Reagan showed up unprepared for a conversation at White House with (Soviet leader Mikhail) Gorbachev, Shultz took Reagan into another room and told him that it must never happen again. This is what real Secretaries of State do. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Heather Timmons and Peter Cooney)