QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson:

ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

"Sheldon's tremendous actions to strengthen Israel's standing in the United States and the connection between Israel and the (Jewish) Diaspora will be remembered for generations. ... Together with his wife, Miriam, Sheldon was one of the greatest donors in history to the Jewish people, Zionism, settlement and the State of Israel."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

"He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel."

CHARLES NORTON, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND

"While it's sad to see his passing the company is in good hands with (president and chief operating officer) Rob Goldstein ... it should be seamless from the company's perspective."

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY

"His life made him a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship and a source of counsel and support to a generation of conservatives, including me. ... He was freedom's greatest friend."

U.S. REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM

"Sheldon truly epitomized the American dream. Growing up in very humble circumstances as a Jewish kid in Boston, Sheldon was a born entrepreneur and a great patriot."

U.S. REPUBLICAN SENATOR TOM COTTON

"Sheldon's philanthropy strengthened our party and forged a closer friendship between the United States and Israel. The United States and Israel are stronger and more secure because of Sheldon's work."

