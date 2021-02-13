QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day six of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Quotes from day six of the Australian Open tennis championships on Saturday:

* "It's my kind of way of dealing with the quarantine ... I like to share with people. If I can make your day or make you smile, that makes me happy." Elina Svitolina on engaging with fans on social media during quarantine in Melbourne.

* "I don't want to be too sarcastic and too negative because I just lost." Karolina Pliskova when asked if she needs to fine-tune certain aspects of her game after suffering a third-round exit.

* "Since everyone has to wear it, we tried to make it that people can actually buy them on my website. It goes to charity for sick little kids from my hometown. Everyone who get one with my signature is doing a good thing and helping a kid." Karolina Muchova on releasing new face masks featuring her signature.

