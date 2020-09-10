SEARCH
RACING POINT'S MEXICAN DRIVER SERGIO PEREZ SAYS ON TWITTER HE IS LEAVING TEAM AT END OF F1 SEASON

10 Sep 2020 / 02:53 H.

