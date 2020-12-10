SEARCH
Radiation levels rose inside a Finnish nuclear unit -nuclear watchdog

10 Dec 2020 / 22:11 H.

    HELSINKI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finland's nuclear safety authority STUK said on Thursday that radiation levels had risen inside Olkiluoto2 nuclear unit at around 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) in Western Finland but no radioactivity leaked outside and the situation was under control.

    "This is a significant and an exceptional incident and we consider it important to spread correct information about it," Finland's minister of social affairs and health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen told reporters.

    Jarmo Tanhua, CEO of the nuclear power plant operator TVO, said the incident was an exceptional and unparalleled event in the facility's history. TVO is a consortium of power and industrial companies.

