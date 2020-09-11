Radulov gives Stars series lead over Golden Knights

Alexander Radulov scored the overtime winner to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Edmonton and a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven Western Conference final will be Saturday night, and the Stars will be looking to take command thanks to Radulov's heroics 31 seconds into extra time.

Radulov took a cross-ice pass as he entered the offensive zone and ripped a shot off the far post for his eighth goal of the playoffs, and his second OT winner for a Dallas squad that's 3-0 in extra-time games these playoffs.

Goaltender Anton Khudobin was heroic in the Dallas net with a 38-save effort, and was especially strong right after the Golden Knights tied the clash 2-2 in a third period where Vegas held an 18-4 edge in shots.

Just as it appeared neither team would break a scoreless deadlock before the second intermission, Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring with 16.7 seconds remaining in the second period. After blocking a shot in his own zone, the 6-foot-7, 255-pound Oleksiak was sprung on a breakaway that converted with a one-handed backhand.

The goal snapped Dallas' scoreless streak at 157 minutes, 7 seconds, and was the first goal allowed by Vegas goalie Robin Lehner in 171:27.

The Golden Knights responded with a power-play goal 3:49 into the third period. Shortly after he rang a shot off the post during a two-man advantage, Shea Theodore found the mark with a long wrist shot while it was a five-on-four.

However, Jamie Benn restored the Dallas lead four minutes later. Taking advantage of a neutral-zone turnover, Benn gained the puck and slipped a shot between Lehner's legs to make it 2-1.

Again the Golden Knights pulled even, thanks to Alex Touch, when his shot went in while Mark Stone crashed the crease at the 12:46 mark of the third period. It was called a goal by the refs and upheld after the Stars challenged.

Both teams had some injury issues. Knights forward Tomas Nosek left the game just before the midway point of the second period after a hit from Andrej Sekera, while Dallas forward Radek Faksa left in the middle of the third period

Lehner, who made a big save just before the third period ended, stopped 20 shots in the loss.

