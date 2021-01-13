Raiders name Gus Bradley defensive coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hired former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Bradley, 54, coached the Jaguars from 2013-16 and spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He replaces Paul Guenther, who was fired on Dec. 13 after the Raiders' 44-27 loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

Bradley was 14-48 as the coach in Jacksonville. Before that he was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (2009-12) and a defensive assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006-08). Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was the head coach in Tampa during Bradley's tenure there.

The Raiders finished 8-8 in their first season in Las Vegas but ranked 30th in scoring defense (29.9 points per game) and 25th in total defense (389.1 yards per game).

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Richard Smith will be the Raiders' new linebackers coach and Ron Milus will be defensive backs coach. Both were with Bradley in the same positions on the Chargers' staff.

This past season, the Chargers were 23rd in scoring defense (26.6) and 10th in total defense (343.4) in 2020.

