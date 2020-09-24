Raiders put G Incognito (Achilles) on injured list

The Las Vegas Raiders placed guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve Wednesday as he continues to be bothered by an Achilles injury.

Incognito, 37, was limited in practice last Friday and Saturday. He left the Raiders' 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in the second quarter because of the ailment.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito is in his second season with the Raiders and 14th overall in the NFL. He's played in 164 games -- all starts.

He is expected to return this season and will be eligible to play Oct. 25 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Raiders elevated guard Patrick Omameh, 30, from the practice squad to fill Incognito's roster spot.

The 6-foot-4 guard has played in 81 games (57 starts) with the Buccaneers (2013-14), Chicago Bears (2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), New York Giants (2018) and Saints (2019).

