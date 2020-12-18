Raiders QB Carr exits with groin injury

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left in the first quarter of Thursday night's game with the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury and is questionable to return.

On a third-and-goal play at the Chargers' 2-yard line, Carr pulled up while scrambling around right end and ran out of bounds and walked straight to the locker room.

Marcus Mariota replaced Carr and led the Raiders on an seven-play, 86-yard scoring touchdown drive on his first series. Mariota capped it by hitting tight end Darren Waller with a 35-yard touchdown pass to give Las Vegas a 10-7 lead.

Carr completed 3 of 5 passes for 53 yards before sustaining the injury.

--Field Level Media