Rams' defense clamps down on Bears

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles defense made a statement Monday night in the Rams' 24-10 victory over the Chicago Bears at Inglewood, Calif.

Malcolm Brown rushed for 57 yards a touchdown while Gerald Everett and Josh Reynolds each caught touchdown passes as the Rams (5-2) improved to 3-0 at their new $5 billion stadium. Goff was 23 of 33 for 219 yards.

The Rams' defense held the Bears (5-2) to 49 rushing yards while recording four sacks and two interceptions. The unit entered giving up 19 points per game, fifth best in the NFL before the start of Week 7. Los Angeles has given up just 33 second-half points in seven games.

Chicago's only touchdown came on an 8-yard fumble recovery and return in the fourth quarter by safety Eddie Jackson. The Bears entered allowing 19.3 points per game (seventh in the NFL through Week 6).

Bears quarterback Nick Foles was 28 of 40 for 261 yards.

After a tight first half, Los Angeles opened the lead to 17-3 early in the second half on a 1-yard run by Brown that capped a seven-play, 55-yard drive.

The Bears were poised to answer quickly, driving to the Los Angeles 9-yard line, but Foles had his pass in the end zone intercepted by safety Taylor Rapp.

Los Angeles boosted the advantage to 24-3 on a 12-yard pass from Goff to Everett with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter. The Bears' lone touchdown came with 7:30 remaining when Jackson picked up a fumble by Robert Woods and went into the end zone untouched.

The Rams had 223 yards of total offense in the first half while building a 10-3 lead. The Bears' offense had just 126 yards of offense in the opening two quarters.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Goff hit Reynolds on a 4-yard pass to cap a seven-play, 52-yard drive.

The Bears answered by driving 58 yards in eight plays and getting a 42-yard field goal from Cairo Santos on the second play of the second quarter. Los Angeles made it 10-3 five minutes before halftime on a 22-yard field goal from rookie Sam Sloman.

The Rams improved to 2-1 against the Bears over the past three seasons with the losing team scoring 10 points or fewer in each of the contests.

