Rams place T Evans, DB Scott on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams placed tackle Bobby Evans and defensive back Nick Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Neither player practiced Thursday, and Justin Hollins, Brian Allen and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo were also held out as a precaution because at least one member of the team had tested positive.

Evans, 23, is the Rams' backup tackle behind Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein. He has played in five games but just one offensive snap. The Rams drafted him in the third round (No. 97 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

Scott, also 23, was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Penn State product has appeared in 13 games this season, making 14 tackles and playing for just 18 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps. But he's emerged as a key special-teams performer.

Edge rusher Jachai Polite remains on the COVID-19 list.

The Rams (9-4) host the New York Jets (0-13) on Sunday before a Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks that could decide the NFC West title.

