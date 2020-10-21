Rams sign K Forbath, place LB Okoronkwo on IR

The Los Angeles Rams signed kicker Kai Forbath to their active roster and placed linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Forbath was signed off the Chicago Bears' practice squad, two days after Rams rookie kicker Samuel Sloman missed an extra point during a 24-16 setback to San Francisco.

Sloman, 23, has made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts and 15 of 18 extra-point tries this season.

Forbath, 33, converted all 11 of his field-goal attempts in four games with the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots in 2019.

Forbath has a career field-goal percentage of 86.8 in 81 career games with Washington, New Orleans, Minnesota, Jacksonville, Dallas and New England.

The 25-year-old Okoronkwo, who is sidelined with an elbow injury, has recorded eight tackles and one sack in five games this season. He has 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 career games with the Rams.

