Rangers-A's game postponed, more could follow

The Oakland Athletics elected not to play the Rangers on Thursday night in Texas, choosing to boycott following the recent shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

"Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives for too long. We have a responsibility to use our platform, to lend our voices for those who are not being heard," began a statement issued by the A's players Wednesday afternoon.

The Rangers said the game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 12.

"We respect the decision by the Oakland A's players to postpone tonight's game. We stand with all those who condemn racial injustice and are committed to helping bring about an end to systemic racism," the Rangers said.

A player boycott led to the postponement of three MLB games on Wednesday.

And more could follow on Thursday. Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia said the Phillies players agreed to boycott their game against the Nationals in Washington.

"I'm told the Phillies' decision not to play tonight was made by players and not in concert with the Nationals players," he posted to Twitter.

Additionally, the Boston Red Sox players reportedly were discussing whether they would play the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, though a downpour in the city late Thursday afternoon could force postponement of the game anyway.

"I think voices are being heard," outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said in a statement released by the Red Sox. "Hopefully changes are being made. We just have to continue to grow, continue to grow, continue to push forward, try to be better as individuals and together, as well."

On Wednesday, six teams -- Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco -- did not play. They joined players in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in sitting out in protest of racial and social injustices, most recently the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday night.

The NBA playoffs have been put on hold, with Thursday's games postponed. Action in both the NHL and WNBA was postponed as well. Several NFL teams called off practice on Thursday.

