Rangers placed LHP Martin (COVID-19) on IL

The Texas Rangers on Thursday placed left-hander Brett Martin on the injured list due to his positive test for COVID-19, according to reports.

Martin tested positive approximately two weeks ago and was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus that included congestion and fatigue. He remains away from the team.

The Rangers are being cautious with Martin, who also deals with Type 1 diabetes and was at a higher risk of getting the coronavirus.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said earlier this week that Martin won't be ready for the start of the season but he is hopeful the reliever will be available sometime early in the campaign.

Martin, 25, went 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 51 appearances (two starts) last season.

The Rangers open the season on July 24 against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

