Raptors F Ibaka (ankle) to play in Game 6 vs. Celtics

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has been cleared to play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, coach Nick Nurse said.

Ibaka was seen in a walking boot on Tuesday as he deals with a sprained left ankle.

Nurse said on Wednesday afternoon that Ibaka was "OK" to play and that there would be no restrictions placed on his playing time.

The Raptors trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Tipoff is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET near Orlando.

Ibaka twisted his ankle during the defending champions' 111-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 on Monday night.

He played 19 minutes off the Toronto bench in that contest and contributed seven points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Ibaka, who turns 31 on Sept. 18, is averaging 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in nine games this postseason. He averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 boards with 20 double-doubles in 55 regular-season games (27 starts).

