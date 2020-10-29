Raptors G Davis arrested on assault charge

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested Tuesday night in New York City and charged with assault and criminal mischief, according to multiple media reports.

He allegedly assaulted a woman at a luxury apartment hotel in Midtown Manhattan. USA Today said the 20-year-old woman told authorities she was Davis' girlfriend. He is alleged to have hit her in the face, causing pain to her eye, and breaking the screen of her phone.

ESPN cited the criminal complaint as alleging the woman's son, who was said to be standing nearby when Davis struck her, also fell down in the incident.

He was released after being arraigned Wednesday in New York on multiple charges, according to authorities.

"We are aware of the reports, and are seeking more information," the Raptors said in a statement.

The Raptors signed Davis, 23, as a free agent after he wasn't drafted in 2019. He played four seasons at Ole Miss.

He made an impact for the Raptors during the 2019-20 season and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

In 72 games (four starts) in the regular season, the 6-foot-4 Davis averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.8 minutes per game. he averaged 7.2 points in six playoff games.

He was fifth among rookies in 3-point percentage (38.8 percent).

