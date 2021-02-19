Raptors hand Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 5th straight loss

Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam both outscored Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday night as the visiting Toronto Raptors completed a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Bucks with a 110-96 victory.

Powell had a season-high-tying 29 points and Siakam added 27, helping Toronto double up on the Bucks after a 124-113 win on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo had 23 points to lead the Bucks, who lost their fifth straight.

In a matchup of last season's top two teams in the Eastern Conference's regular season, Toronto never trailed in the second half after entering halftime with a 58-41 lead.

Milwaukee got no closer than 12 in the third period and 10 in the fourth as the Raptors kept last year's regular-season champions in the East at arm's length over the final 24 minutes.

Powell's 29 points, which matched his total last Monday at Memphis, came on 9-for-12 shooting overall and 4-for-7 on 3-pointers. The Raptors outscored the Bucks 36-30 on 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Siakam reached 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games. He contributed 23 points to Tuesday's series-opening win over the Bucks.

Fred VanVleet added 17 points and a team-high eight assists for the Raptors, who won for the seventh time in their last 10 games. OG Anunoby added 10 points and a team-high-tying seven rebounds.

Antetokounmpo's point total was his lowest since scoring 21 against Indiana on Feb. 3, eight games ago. He added a game-high 12 rebounds and eight assists.

He had 34 points in Tuesday's loss.

Donte DiVincenzo had 14 points, Khris Middleton 13, Brook Lopez 12 and Bryn Forbes 11 for the Bucks, whose back-to-back losses opened an eight-game homestand.

The Raptors built a 17-point lead by halftime after trailing for much of the first quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Powell late in the first period gave the visitors a lead they never relinquish.

Powell shot 3-for-5 on 3-pointers in the half, during which Toronto led by as many as 20. The Raptors went 9-for-18 from beyond the arc in the first two periods, the Bucks 5-for-17.

