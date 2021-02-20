Raptors squander lead, then rally past Wolves

Norman Powell scored 22 of his 31 points in the first half and the visiting Toronto Raptors gave up an early lead before coming back to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 86-81 Friday night.

Terence Davis, who did not play until the fourth quarter, made a 3-pointer to break a tie with 30.8 seconds to play. He completed the scoring by sinking two free throws with 18.8 seconds left to finish with 11 points. He played all but 24 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Toronto ended the game on an 11-0 run.

The Raptors have won three in a row after losing 116-112 to the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet had 12 points and Pascal Siakam added 10 for Toronto.

Karl-Anthony Towns amassed 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost three straight and seven of their past eight. Malik Beasley added 13 points and Jordan McLaughlin had 11.

The Raptors led by as many as 19 points in the first half, but Minnesota used a 29-13 third quarter to take a six-point lead into the fourth.

The Timberwolves got the lead to eight on a 3-pointer by Jaden McDaniels with 9:28 remaining. The Raptors trimmed the deficit to two on a trey by Davis with 7:27 to go.

Minnesota led by six on a layup by Towns with 3:40 left, but VanVleet responded with two free throws 11 seconds later. Powell hit a layup, and Siakam dunked to tie the game with 1:22 left.

Toronto led 28-15 after the first quarter and led 45-35 at halftime.

The Raptors opened the third quarter with a 12-6 surge to lead by 57-41. The Timberwolves responded with a 16-0 run capped by McLaughlin's free throw when Powell was charged with a technical foul, tying the game at 57.

The Timberwolves completed the third quarter on a 7-1 surge, with Anthony Edwards scoring the final five points for a 64-58 lead. Toronto did not make a field goal in the final 8:23 of the third quarter.

OG Anunoby (load management) and Kyle Lowry (sprained thumb) did not play for Toronto.

--Field Level Media