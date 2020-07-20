SEARCH
Rare James trading card auctioned for $1.8M

20 Jul 2020 / 00:32 H.

    A rare LeBron James trading card sold for a whopping $1.8 million at an auction.

    Saturday's sale at Goldin Auctions nearly doubled the previous record for a modern-day card of $923,000 set in May for a card of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, according to Yahoo Sports.

    Upper Deck produced only 23 copies of this particular card, which was signed by James during his 2003-04 rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The card was in "gem mint" condition with a 9.5 grade (out of 10), according to Beckett Publications.

    The card was purchased by collector Leore Avidar, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

    A 16-time All-Star and four-time Most Valuable Player, James is currently chasing his fourth NBA title and first as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 35-year-old veteran ranks third in league history with 34,087 points.

    --Field Level Media

