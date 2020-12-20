Ravens activate three WRs from reserve/COVID-19 list

Three days after placing the three receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Baltimore Ravens activated Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on Saturday.

All three are on track to play when the Ravens (8-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) on Sunday afternoon.

None of the players tested positive for the coronavirus but were placed on the list as close contacts of an infected individual, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Brown, who is tied for the team lead with 43 catches and has a team-leading 605 receiving yards, scored a crucial touchdown in the Ravens' 47-42 victory over Cleveland on Monday night.

Boykin has 16 receptions for 206 yards, while Proche is averaging 8.3 yards on 21 punt returns.

Baltimore activated wideout Dez Bryant from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

--Field Level Media