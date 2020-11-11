Ravens CB Humphrey returns from COVID quarantine

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back with the team after missing more than a week of workouts due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Humphrey, who was an All-Pro in 2019, was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday night at New England.

Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the Ravens lost to the Steelers in Week 8. He is the only player confirmed positive this season.

The Ravens are in dire need of help at cornerback with four players at that position on injured reserve.

Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million contract in October and is the NFL's second-highest paid cornerback.

--Field Level Media