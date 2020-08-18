Ravens CB Marshall likely lost for season with knee injury

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Iman Marshall is expected to miss the 2020 season after sustaining a major knee injury in practice Sunday.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the 2019 fourth-round pick will require surgery.

"He had been working hard and practicing well," Harbaugh said Monday. "Just came down on his right leg really awkwardly. He's going to need major surgery. I believe it's ACL, MCL."

Marshall, 23, was competing for a roster spot in a deep cornerback rotation with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith.

The Southern California product spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, joining the 53-man roster in November and appearing in three games. He played four snaps on defense and 43 snaps on special teams, tallying one tackle.

