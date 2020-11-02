Ravens LB Judon ejected for contact with official

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected for making contact with an official during the second quarter of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

A scuffle broke out after Steelers running back James Conner was tackled for a 2-yard loss with 5:59 left before halftime. Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters and Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson were both penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Judon was being held back by a Ravens staff member when he swung his right arm to get loose and made contact with the arm of field judge Rick Patterson, who was attempting to separate players on the sideline. It didn't appear Judon was intentionally trying to strike Patterson, a 25-year NFL veteran.

"I would never intentionally make contact with an official," Judon said. "I was attempting to free my arm as I was being held back, and I inadvertently contacted the official's arm.

"My emotions were running high in the moment, and I take full responsibility for what happened. I need to do a better job of keeping my cool and not doing anything that negatively affects my team."

Baltimore was leading 14-7 at the time of the ejection.

Judon, 28, made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and is in his fifth season with the Ravens, who picked him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He entered Sunday's game with 18 tackles and two sacks this season.

--Field Level Media