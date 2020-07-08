Ravens QB Jackson plans fan event in Florida despite ban on gatherings

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson plans to host a fan event in his Florida hometown this weekend. The decision goes against a local ban on large gatherings.

Jackson, who grew up in Pompano Beach, Fla., said "Funday with LJ" is on Saturday and Sunday in a post to his Instagram page.

Jackson is requiring guests to sign a waiver of liability.

Social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are not allowed in Pompano Beach. The event is in Broward County, which has 21,000 positive coronavirus cases while about 400 people have died from the virus, according to the Florida state health department.

The flyer Jackson shared includes events such as flag football, water games and water slides.

"Come have some fun in the sun," the flyer reads.

Adults will be admitted only if wearing face masks, and children must be accompanied by an adult to sign a waiver permitting their participation.

