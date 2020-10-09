Ravens QB Jackson sits out second straight practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in practice again on Thursday, apparently nursing a sore knee.

Jackson missed practice on Wednesday, reportedly for precautionary reasons. CBS Sports reported that the reigning NFL MVP is expected to play for the Ravens (3-1) in Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1).

Jackson was removed from Baltimore's 31-17 victory in Washington with 4:24 remaining in the game. It was presumed that Jackson's early exit was tied to the Ravens (3-1) holding a 21-point lead at the time.

The 23-year-old Jackson has thrown for 769 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in four games this season. He has also rushed for 235 yards and a score.

Robert Griffin III took reps with the first-team. He and Trace McSorley are the Ravens' backup quarterbacks.

