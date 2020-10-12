Ravens turn up defense, roll past Bengals

Lamar Jackson passed for two touchdowns and the Baltimore defense repeatedly flustered Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow as the Ravens posted a convincing 27-3 victory over the visiting Bengals on Sunday.

Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown caught touchdown passes from Jackson, who was 19-of-37 passing for 180 yards and one interception for the Ravens (4-1).

Baltimore's Patrick Queen, a teammate of Burrow at LSU, scored on a 53-yard fumble return. He also recorded one of the Ravens' seven sacks and forced and recovered an ensuing Burrow fumble as Baltimore forced three Cincinnati turnovers.

Burrow completed 19 of 30 passes for 183 yards and one interception in his fifth career start for the Bengals (1-3-1).

The No. 1 overall pick entered the contest with a rookie-record three consecutive 300-yard games but Cincinnati narrowly avoided its first shut out since Week 1 of the 2017 season by the Ravens when Randy Bullock kicked a 38-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining.

Joe Mixon, who rushed for a season-high 151 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, had just 59 yards on 24 carries against the Ravens.

Baltimore gained 332 yards while limiting Cincinnati to 205.

Queen's touchdown came after Mike Thomas caught a short pass from Burrow and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey came up to make the stop. Humphrey grabbed Thomas and then reached out with his right hand and punched the ball away and Queen picked it up an easily raced for the touchdown to make it 27-0 with 8:21 left in the game.

Marcus Peters had an interception, a sack and a forced fumble for Baltimore.

The Ravens got on the board first on Justin Tucker's 46-yard field goal with 10:40 left in the opening quarter. Exactly 10 minutes later, the Ravens increased their advantage to 10-0 when Jackson hit Andrews on a 5-yard scoring pass to cap a 15-play, 62-yard drive.

Baltimore made it 17-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Jackson connected with Brown on a 2-yard scoring pass. The Ravens had a 14-4 edge in first downs in the half and outgained the Bengals 230-95.

Tucker drilled a 39-yard field goal to increase the lead to 20-0 with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

--Field Level Media