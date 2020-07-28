Ravens WR/KR Thomas to opt out of season

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/return man De'Anthony Thomas has decided to opt out of the upcoming season, the team announced Monday.

Also on Monday, the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Chance Warmack will do the same.

Thomas and reportedly Warmack will join Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in electing to opt out of the season with respect to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas, 27, spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with Baltimore in November. He re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal in March.

Thomas had one catch for six yards last season. He also averaged 18.9 yards per kick off return and 5.7 per punt return.

Warmack, 28, has played in 68 games (51 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2013-16) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-18).

Warmack, who was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, signed with the Seahawks after sitting out last season.

Duvernay-Tardif, who announced his decision on Friday, earned a medical school degree from McGill University in 2018. The Canada native has worked during the offseason as an orderly at a long-term care facility near Montreal, and he said he would continue to work there during the NFL season.

