Rays CF Kiermaier departs with hand injury

14 Oct 2020 / 12:25 H.

    Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier departed Tuesday's American League Championship Series game against the Houston Astros with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

    TBS reported that X-rays were negative.

    Kiermaier yelled out loudly after the 0-2 fastball by Houston right-hander Enoli Paredes hit the hand. He was examined by trainers and initially stayed in the game and scored one of the runs in Tampa Bay's five-run inning.

    But Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glove winner, didn't take the field for the bottom of the sixth as he instead went to get X-rays. Hunter Renfroe, who pinch hit during the sixth inning, stayed in the game in right field and Manuel Margot moved to center.

    Kiermaier was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting. He is 2-for-9 in the series.

    The Rays entered Tuesday's Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead.

    --Field Level Media

