Rays LHP Beeks (elbow) lands on 45-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed left-hander Jalen Beeks on the 45-day injured list with a left elbow strain, ending the reliever's season.

Beeks, 27, was injured during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 4-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

He is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA and one save in 12 appearances. He struck out 26 and walked four in 19 1/3 innings.

Since making his debut in 2018, Beeks is 12-5 with a 4.54 ERA and two saves in 59 games with the Boston Red Sox (2018) and Rays.

In a corresponding transaction, Tampa Bay selected the contract of left-hander Ryan Sherriff from the team's alternate training site.

