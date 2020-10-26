Rays' Phillips needed IV after dramatic Game 4 ending

Brett Phillips was so drained that he needed IV therapy after playing the role of hero in the Tampa Bay Rays' dramatic 8-7 victory over the Los Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.

Phillips delivered the tying single with two outs in the ninth to begin a wild sequence in which two defensive miscues by the Dodgers led to a stumbling Randy Arozarena to score the winning run. The crazy ending allowed the Rays to tie the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

"Almost passed out," Phillips said on Sunday prior to Game 5. "I didn't realize I was dehydrated. I had to get an IV. My resting heart rate was over 140 (beats per minute) just lying there."

After the winning run crossed, the 26-year-old Phillips ran around the field and his teammates mobbed him. It was when he got to the clubhouse that he could tell something wasn't right.

"They had to cover my eyes with a towel because I had a pounding migraine," Phillips said. "I wasn't looking at the light and had to slow down the breathing. Was just relaxing and hanging out."

Once he began to feel better, Phillips checked his phone to find there was a deluge of messages from friend and family as well as players around the league.

Phillips said former teammates such as Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers and Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals were among the players to send out congratulatory messages. Another one came from Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I had a little over 500 text messages," Phillips said. "I went to bed at 4 a.m. after replying to every single one of those text messages."

The hit was Phillips' first of the postseason with his last coming on Sept. 25. He is 1-for-3 in the postseason.

The Rays acquired Phillips from the Royals in late August. He was 3-for-20 with a homer and three RBIs in 17 regular-season games for Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media