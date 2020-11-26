SEARCH
Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

26 Nov 2020 / 01:07 H.

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his death:

    ITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, MARADONA'S FORMER CLUB

    A "devastating blow" for both city and club.

    RETIRED BRAZILIAN SOCCER STAR PELÉ

    "Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above."

    FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER, ON TWITTER

    "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego"

    (Editing by Catherine Evans)

