Red Bulls sign 17-year-old M Wikelman Carmona

The New York Red Bulls added some fresh legs Monday, signing 17-year-old Venezuelan midfielder Wikelman Carmona.

The youngster first gained attention at the South American U-17 championships in 2019 when he had a goal in 43 minutes over three games.

Carmona is a product of the Dynamo FC Margarita Academy in Nueva Esparta, Venezuela.

"I'm happy to welcome Wikelman to our club," Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. "He is a very interesting young player, and our goal is to help him improve, continue to develop, and learn our style of football."

Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a statement. "Wikelman is an exciting young player. ... He's a versatile offensive midfielder with sound technical abilities and a creative mind. We look forward to his continued development within our environment."

The Red Bulls came in sixth in MLS' Eastern Conference last season at 9-9-5 (32 points, 1.39 points per game), then lost 3-2 to the eventual champion Columbus Crew in the first round of the playoffs.

