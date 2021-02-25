Red-hot Jazz heap another loss on Lakers

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each flirted with triple-doubles and Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points in his customary role off the bench as the red-hot Utah Jazz smashed the Los Angeles Lakers 114-89 Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Conley finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Mitchell totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his first game since earning his second All-Star Game trip.

Rudy Gobert, also named to his second All-Star team, added 18 points and nine rebounds as the Jazz earned their 22nd win in 24 games. It also the 20th time in the spurt that they won by double digits.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points -- all on 3-pointers -- for Utah, which has the best record in franchise history to begin a season (26-6) and the NBA's best mark this campaign.

LeBron James scored 19 points but didn't have much help in the Lakers' most lopsided loss of the season. Los Angeles, playing without Anthony Davis (calf) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols), lost its fourth straight and fell for the fifth time in six games.

The game was competitive in the first quarter, but the Jazz blew it open in the second quarter by outscoring the Lakers 39-24. Utah put it away with a 27-17 third-quarter advantage.

The Lakers are hoping to get Schroder back for their Friday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He has been sidelined for four games.

Only two other players scored in double figures for the Lakers: Montrezl Harrell (16 points) and Markieff Morris (12). Morris grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Derrick Favors added 12 points for Utah.

Utah made 22 3-pointers after draining a franchise-record 28 in beating the Charlotte Hornets 132-110 on Monday.

