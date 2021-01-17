Red Wings knock off Hurricanes, 4-2

Robby Fabbri scored the go-ahead goal with 2:42 remaining, Dylan Larkin scored twice and the host Detroit Red Wings topped the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday.

The Wings avenged a season-opening, 3-0 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Bobby Ryan also scored for Detroit in his team debut while Filip Zadina had two assists. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves for the win.

Vincent Trocheck and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes. Petr Mrazek, who recorded Thursday's shutout, made 17 saves.

The game was scoreless after the first period.

Detroit's Vladislav Namestnikov had a breakaway during a short-handed situation, but Mrazek made a glove stop.

The scoreless deadlock ended 2:44 into the second period. Zadina made a steal in the Hurricanes' zone and fed the puck from behind the net to Ryan, who one-timed past Mrazek on the short side.

The offenses perked up early in the third period.

Trocheck cashed in on a man advantage 28 seconds into the third. A Svechnikov shot from the left circle deflected off of Trocheck and found the upper portion of the net. Dougie Hamilton was also credited with an assist.

Larkin put his team back on top 18 seconds later with some lucky bounces. Anthony Mantha fed him the puck near center ice. Larkin skated into Carolina's zone, went behind the goal crease and flung the puck toward Mrazek. It bounced off the stick of a Carolina defender and the skate of another defender before settling into the net. Tyler Bertuzzi had the second assist.

Namestnikov was stopped again on a breakaway by Mrazek shortly after Larkin's goal.

A turnover in Detroit's zone allowed the Hurricanes to tie it at two goals apiece with 11:04 left. Jordan Martinook pounced on the puck and slid it to Svechnikov, who fired a shot that found a space just inside the goalpost.

Carolina's Brady Skjei was penalized for hooking at the 15:13 mark. The Hurricanes had just killed off the penalty but Detroit was still in Carolina's zone when Zadina passed from behind the net to Fabbri, who tapped the puck from close range past Mrazek.

Larkin added an empty-netter.

