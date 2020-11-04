Red Wings re-sign Mantha to four-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract on Tuesday.

The Red Wings didn't announce financial terms but multiple reports peg the deal as being worth $22.8 million.

Mantha recorded 16 goals and 22 assists (38 points) in 43 games last season.

The 26-year-old scored a career-best 25 goals in 2018-19. He has 84 goals and 89 assists (173 points) in 260 NHL games over four-plus seasons with Detroit.

Mantha was a first-round pick (20th overall) by Detroit in the 2013 draft.

