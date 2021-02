Feb 8 (Reuters) - Reddit Inc's valuation has doubled to $6 billion, as it raised $250 million in a new round of funding that comes as the social-media company has added users through the COVID-19 pandemic and has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. https://on.wsj.com/2N5U62K (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)