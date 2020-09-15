Reds hit 3 homers to finish twin bill sweep of Pirates

Mike Moustakas, Brian Goodwin and Joey Votto homered Monday to lift Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 for a sweep of the teams' doubleheader.

The Reds (23-26) have won three straight.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer, Josh Bell a solo homer and Colin Moran drove in a run with a double for the Pirates (14-32), who lost their sixth in a row.

Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits, striking out seven and walking one. Sal Romano (0-1), in his first appearance this season, picked up the win, getting the only batter he faced to end the fifth.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller, just off the injured list (oblique), pitched three innings. He gave up three runs and two hits, with four strikeouts and four walks.

Nik Turley (0-2) was charged with two runs in two-thirds of an inning in the Reds' go-ahead fifth.

The Pirates took 1-0 lead in the first. With one out, Adam Frazier got hit by a pitch. An out later, Moran doubled to left to drive in Frazier.

Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez walked in the second before Goodwin homered to left, his sixth, for a 2-1 Reds lead.

In the third, Votto hit a homer to right, his ninth, to increase the lead to 3-1. Votto also homered in the first game.

Bell led off the fourth with his seventh homer, to center, pulling the Pirates to within 3-2.

Pittsburgh nabbed a brief lead in the fifth. Frazier singled to right with two outs. Hayes, appearing in his 10th big league game, hit his second homer of the season to make it 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Shogo Akiyama singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Nick Castellanos struck out, and Pittsburgh lifted Derek Holland in favor of Turley. Votto struck out, but Eugenio Suarez walked. Moustakas then blasted his fifth homer, to center, to put the Reds up 6-4.

The Reds added three in the sixth without a hit.

Reliever Geoff Hartlieb hit Freddy Galvis, and then walked Kyle Farmer, Curt Casali and Akiyama to force in a run. Castellanos' fielder's choice coupled with shortstop Erik Gonzalez's error brought in Farmer, making it 8-4. Votto walked, and Casali came home on a Hartlieb wild pitch for a 9-4 spread.

--Field Level Media