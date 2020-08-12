Reds place RHP Strop (groin) on injured list

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Strop has yet to record a decision in four appearances with the Reds since signing a one-year, $1.825 million contract in the offseason.

The 35-year-old owjklns a 28-30 mark with a 3.22 ERA and 32 saves in 559 career appearances -- all in relief -- with the Texas Rangers (2009-11), Baltimore Orioles (2011-13) and Chicago Cubs (2013-19). He has 551 strikeouts in 503 2/3 innings.

Strop won a World Series championship with the Cubs in 2016.

Also on Tuesday, the Reds recalled infielder/outfielder Josh VanMeter from their alternate training site.

VanMeter, 25, is 0-for-14 with two walks in seven games this season with Cincinnati. He made an impact during his rookie campaign in 2019, batting .237 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 96 games.

--Field Level Media