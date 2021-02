(Removes words in headline)

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday.

The BoE maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and left the size of its total asset purchase programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion). ($1 = 0.7362 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)