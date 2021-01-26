REFILE-Biden says he is open to negotiating the proposed $1,400 COVID stimulus checks

(Refiles to delete extra zero from dollar amount in lead, to read $1,400)

By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is open to negotiating the eligibility requirements of his proposed $1,400 COVID stimulus check, a nod to lawmakers who have said they should be more targeted to lower-incomes.

The previous round of stimulus checks, including the $600-per-person check approved in December, was generally limited to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)