REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Japan ruling coalition partner Komeito indicates it does not want snap election

09 Sep 2020 / 15:54 H.

    (Changes day to Wednesday in lede)

    By Tim Kelly and Ami Miyazaki

    TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The leader of the Japanese ruling coalition's junior partner, Komeito, on Wednesday indicated his party does not want a snap general election after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) picks a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    "The top priority is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. People want to get back to business and return to work, and I don't believe they want a power vacuum of a month or two that would result from calling an election," Natsuo Yamaguchi said in an interview. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Ami Miyazaki; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

