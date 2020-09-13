REFILE-French PM to end self-isolation after another negative COVID-19 test

(Refiles to fix typo in reporter's name)

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19 again and will come out of self-isolation on Saturday, a week after being in contact with someone who had a positive result, his office said.

Castex had already tested negative for COVID-19 since sharing a car last weekend with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who later tested positive.

France is grappling with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and on Friday the prime minister outlined plans to speed up testing and toughen measures in certain cities as the government seeks to avoid a repeat of the spring's nationwide lockdown. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Helen Popper)