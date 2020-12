(Corrects typographical error in headline)

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,740 to 1,554,920, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)