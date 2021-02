(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to his Syrian counterpart on Friday, hours after U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria.

"The two sides stressed the need of the West to adhere to U.N. Security Council resolutions regarding Syria," Iranian government website Dolat.ir said. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Alison Williams)