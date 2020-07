(Corrects dateline)

July 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck offshore 18 kms (11.18 miles) east-southeast of Wau in Papua New Guinea, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 85.2 km, USGS added. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)