SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REFILE-Pelosi cites momentum on coronavirus relief bill talks

05 Dec 2020 / 00:48 H.

    (Adds dropped characters in story tag for some subscribers, no change to content of story)

    WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.

    "There is momentum. There is momentum," Pelosi said at a news briefing. "The tone of our conversation is one that is indicative of a decision to get the job done." (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Doina Chiacu;)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast